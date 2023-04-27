Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Lane Thomas (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .267 with four doubles and six walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this year (68.2%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).
- In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In six games this year (27.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
