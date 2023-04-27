Thursday's contest between the New York Mets (14-11) and the Washington Nationals (9-14) at Citi Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 3-1, with the Mets coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on April 27.

The Mets will give the nod to Joey Lucchesi (1-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.38 ERA).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 3, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have come away with nine wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (85 total, 3.7 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Schedule