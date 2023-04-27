You can wager on player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Jeimer Candelario and others on the New York Mets and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday at Citi Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has four doubles, four home runs, five walks and 12 RBI (23 total hits).

He's slashed .245/.291/.415 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Mets Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 2 3 at Twins Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has 23 hits with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

He's slashed .299/.365/.429 on the season.

Ruiz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Twins Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 19 3-for-4 0 0 0 3

Bet on player props for Jeimer Candelario, Keibert Ruiz or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 24 hits with a double, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 23 RBI.

He has a slash line of .245/.321/.561 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 21 2-for-5 1 1 4 5

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 29 hits with six doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.449/.477 on the year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Apr. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.