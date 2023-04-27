The Washington Nationals (9-14) will look to sweep the New York Mets (14-11) at Citi Field on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets will look to Joey Lucchesi (1-0) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals will send Williams (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.

Williams has registered one quality start this year.

Williams is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi

Lucchesi heads to the mound for the Mets to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing seven innings without allowing a run.

He has an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .182 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

