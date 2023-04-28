Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Alex Call -- batting .250 with a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mets.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .239 with a double, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.
- Call is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Call has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Call has had an RBI in seven games this season (31.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.85), 71st in WHIP (1.423), and 59th in K/9 (7.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.