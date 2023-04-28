Alex Call -- batting .250 with a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mets.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .239 with a double, two home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.

Call is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Call has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).

He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Call has had an RBI in seven games this season (31.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings