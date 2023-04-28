C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, C.J. Abrams (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mets.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .222 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 13 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in eight games this year (34.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
- Hill (2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.85), 71st in WHIP (1.423), and 59th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
