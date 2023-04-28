Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In 17 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 32 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

Kotkaniemi has had an assist in a game 21 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+25) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 12 42 Points 3 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.