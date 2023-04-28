Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Staal are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jordan Staal vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Staal Season Stats Insights

  • In 81 games this season, Staal has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.
  • Staal has a goal in 17 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
  • Staal has a point in 30 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
  • Staal has an assist in 17 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
  • Staal's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Staal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Staal Stats vs. the Islanders

  • The Islanders have conceded 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York
81 Games 12
34 Points 7
17 Goals 2
17 Assists 5

