The Washington Nationals and Michael Chavis, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has two walks while batting .222.

In four of eight games this season, Chavis got a hit, but only one each time.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings