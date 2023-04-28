Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and Washington Nationals (9-15) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on April 28.

The Pirates will call on Rich Hill (2-2) versus the Nationals and Chad Kuhl (0-1).

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.

Washington has a win-loss record of 8-15 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (93 total).

The Nationals have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule