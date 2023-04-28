Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Victor Robles (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Robles has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In eight games this year (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
