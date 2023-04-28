On Friday, Victor Robles (batting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 52.2% of his games this year (12 of 23), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (26.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 23 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Robles has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • In eight games this year (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.60 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
