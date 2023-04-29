Nationals vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen will square off against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at Nationals Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 1:05 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Pirates as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.
Nationals vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-135
|+110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been victorious in nine, or 37.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a record of 8-15 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 24 games with a total this season.
- The Nationals are 3-2-0 against the spread in their five games that had a posted line this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-9
|7-6
|3-8
|6-6
|6-9
|3-5
