The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .226 with five doubles, four home runs and five walks.

In 61.5% of his games this year (16 of 26), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games.

In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

