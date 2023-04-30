On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz leads Washington with 24 hits, batting .282 this season with six extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 104th in slugging.
  • In 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).
  • In 22 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 22 games so far this year.



Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

