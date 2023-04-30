The New York Knicks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)

Knicks (- 4.5) Pick OU: Over (207.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New York is 11-11 against the spread compared to the 5-8 ATS record Miami puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively, New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 113.1 points per contest at the other end (12th-ranked).

The Knicks haven't produced many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per contest.

The Knicks are 11th in the NBA with 12.6 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

New York has taken 60% two-pointers and 40% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 69.9% are two-pointers and 30.1% are three-pointers.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

