Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Victor Robles -- with an on-base percentage of .316 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles is batting .267 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Robles has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), with at least two hits six times (25.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.
- Robles has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored in eight of 24 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.45 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
