Alex Call -- batting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has two doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 145th in slugging.

Call is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%) Call has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Call has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (seven of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings