The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 128-120 win over the Hawks (his previous game) Tatum posted 30 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Below we will dive into Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.1 28.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 8.8 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.6 PRA 42.5 43.5 41.6 PR 37.5 38.9 37 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.6



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 21.0% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Conceding 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers allow 24.2 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

