On Monday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 26 hits, batting .239 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Candelario has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of them (18.5%).

In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

