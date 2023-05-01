On Monday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario leads Washington with 26 hits, batting .239 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
  • In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of them (18.5%).
  • In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 11th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.