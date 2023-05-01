Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 18 of 26 games this year (69.2%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (34.6%).
- He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in eight of 26 games so far this season.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 11th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
