On Monday, Lane Thomas (batting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .260 with four doubles and eight walks.
  • Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), with at least two hits six times (23.1%).
  • In 26 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In seven games this year (26.9%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Smyly (2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
