Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .222 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.7% of those games.
- In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Garcia has driven home a run in nine games this season (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games.
- He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), including three multi-run games (13.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 10th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.