MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, May 1
Today's MLB slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Boston Red Sox.
How to watch all the action in the MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The New York Mets (15-12) play host to the Atlanta Braves (18-9)
The Braves will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-256
|+211
|8.5
The New York Yankees (15-14) host the Cleveland Guardians (13-15)
The Guardians will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+110
|8.5
The Washington Nationals (10-17) play the Chicago Cubs (14-13)
The Cubs will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.239 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.328 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-140
|+119
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (15-14) play the Toronto Blue Jays (18-10)
The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.232 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Matt Chapman (.384 AVG, 5 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|10
The Houston Astros (14-13) face the San Francisco Giants (11-16)
The Giants will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.346 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-188
|+160
|8.5
The San Diego Padres (15-14) play the Cincinnati Reds (12-16)
The Reds will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.308 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-232
|+192
|9
The Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (15-13)
The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.238 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.313 AVG, 4 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+144
|8.5
