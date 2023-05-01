Monday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (14-13) and the Washington Nationals (10-17) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 1.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (2-1) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-1).

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those contests had a spread.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (37%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has come away with a win nine times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (104 total runs).

The Nationals have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule