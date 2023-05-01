Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to MacKenzie Gore when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (37%) in those contests.

Washington is 9-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 27 chances this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-11 7-6 4-9 6-7 7-10 3-6

