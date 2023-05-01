Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nico Hoerner, Jeimer Candelario and others when the Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has 26 hits with six doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

He has a .239/.292/.404 slash line on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets Apr. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has 26 hits with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and nine RBI.

He has a slash line of .292/.364/.404 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 26 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 7.2 1 0 0 10 0 at Dodgers Apr. 16 5.2 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Reds Apr. 3 4.2 9 7 6 3 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .328/.367/.437 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI (27 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .297/.371/.604 so far this year.

Bellinger brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

