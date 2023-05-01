The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Garrett has had a hit in seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Garrett has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Smyly (2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
