Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Victor Robles (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 138th in the league in slugging.
- Robles has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (14 of 25), with at least two hits seven times (28.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this season.
- Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this year (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 11th in WHIP (.929), and 37th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
