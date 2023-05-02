Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .239 with two doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 26 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Call has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (26.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.5%).
- He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more runs three times (11.5%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wesneski (2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
