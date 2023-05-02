Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .239 with two doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Call has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 26 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Call has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (26.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.5%).

He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more runs three times (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings