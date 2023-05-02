The Toronto Blue Jays (18-11) will look to Bo Bichette, on a two-game homer streak, when they face the Boston Red Sox (16-14) and Alex Verdugo, who has also homered in two straight games. It begins at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Fenway Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (4-0) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (4-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-1, 4.50 ERA)

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (4-0) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.

Houck heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Houck will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

