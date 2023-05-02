Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .353, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In eight games this year (29.6%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 27 games so far this year.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.03, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
