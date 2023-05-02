Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .263.
  • Thomas has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 27 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (29.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wesneski (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
