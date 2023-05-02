You can see player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Luis Garcia and others on the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has recorded 20 hits with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .235/.272/.365 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 1-for-5 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has collected 26 hits with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He has driven in nine runs.

He has a .280/.350/.387 slash line on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Garcia, Keibert Ruiz or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hayden Wesneski Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wesneski Stats

Hayden Wesneski (2-1) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Wesneski has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Wesneski Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Apr. 27 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 4.1 5 3 3 1 1 at Athletics Apr. 17 7.0 5 1 1 7 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 11 1.1 5 7 2 0 4 at Reds Apr. 4 4.2 6 3 3 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Williams' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 40 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .323/.361/.427 so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 12 RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 28 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.373/.589 so far this year.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.