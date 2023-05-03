Brady Skjei will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brady Skjei vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 21:48 on the ice per game.

Skjei has a goal in 18 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Skjei has a point in 32 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points six times.

Skjei has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 20 of 81 games played.

Skjei has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 8 38 Points 5 18 Goals 2 20 Assists 3

