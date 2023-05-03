C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, C.J. Abrams (batting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with an RBI) in his previous game against the Cubs.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .242.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with at least two hits five times (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has driven home a run in six games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
