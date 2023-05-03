On Wednesday, C.J. Abrams (batting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with an RBI) in his previous game against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .242.
  • Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (16 of 28), with at least two hits five times (17.9%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Abrams has driven home a run in six games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
  • The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.