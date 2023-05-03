The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .255 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.
  • In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 10 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
