The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You can watch ESPN to catch the action as the Devils attempt to beat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the league.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Devils are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players