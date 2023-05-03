Wednesday's playoff slate features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to see the Hurricanes and Devils meet on ESPN.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals during that stretch.

Devils Key Players