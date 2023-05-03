Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils facing off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Devils are the underdog (+100) in this matchup against the Hurricanes (-120).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Devils (+100) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (49-25).

Carolina has gone 48-24 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been made an underdog 24 times this season, and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season New Jersey has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Devils' most recent 10 contests.

Over their last 10 games, Devils' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Devils have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Devils have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 222 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their +67 goal differential is third-best in the league.

