Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Devils are underdogs (-105) against the Hurricanes (-115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-115) Devils (-105) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 49 of their 74 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has gone 49-25 (winning 66.2%).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have been listed as an underdog 24 times this season, and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season New Jersey has won 15 of its 24 games, or 62.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 games, it went over once.

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Devils' last 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Devils have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Devils' 222 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +67 goal differential is third-best in the league.

