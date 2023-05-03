Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are the favorite, with -120 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Devils, who have +100 moneyline odds.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Devils (+100)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 49-25 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Carolina has a 48-24 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 54.5%.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over once.
- During the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the best units in league competition, giving up 210 goals to rank second.
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
