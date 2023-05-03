Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 31 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has had an assist in a game 20 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Kotkaniemi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 42 Points 7 18 Goals 3 24 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.