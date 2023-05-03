On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.342) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (18 of 28), with multiple hits nine times (32.1%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 28 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.44 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.047 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
