On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.342) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this season (18 of 28), with multiple hits nine times (32.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in eight of 28 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

