Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After hitting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Cubs Player Props
|Nationals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Cubs
|Nationals vs Cubs Odds
|Nationals vs Cubs Prediction
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .268 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (24.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.047 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.