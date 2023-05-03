After hitting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .268 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (24.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings