Lane Thomas -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .255.

Thomas has had a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Thomas has driven in a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings