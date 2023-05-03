Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Necas? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

  • Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).
  • Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • In 48 of 82 games this year, Necas has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.
  • Necas has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
  • Necas' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

  • The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey
82 Games 8
71 Points 5
28 Goals 2
43 Assists 3

