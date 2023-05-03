When the Chicago Cubs (15-14) and Washington Nationals (11-18) square of at Nationals Park on Wednesday, May 3, Marcus Stroman will get the call for the Cubs, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +165. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.29 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Cubs went 1-4 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 11, or 37.9%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 5-6 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

