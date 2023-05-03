Victor Robles -- 2-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles has 24 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging.

Robles has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).

In 27 games played this season, he has not homered.

Robles has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 games this season (37.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings