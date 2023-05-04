Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .229 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Call has driven home a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
