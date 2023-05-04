Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 28 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .231 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Candelario has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (13.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this season (30.0%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more.
  • In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 13
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Taillon (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday, April 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.